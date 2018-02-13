Police: Man injured in Bellevue road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot Monday at a Bellevue intersection after his car was rear-ended.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Metro police said the driver was sitting at the red light when his car was hit from behind by a gray Honda Accord.

A passenger from the Honda got into a physical altercation with the driver of the struck vehicle.

The passenger shot the driver in the abdomen and the Honda drove away on Highway 100 toward Belle Meade.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.