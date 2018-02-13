Police identify suspect in 2013 Franklin armed robbery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have identified a man wanted in a 2013 armed robbery at a Franklin gas station.

Police said new information helped detectives identify 27-year-old Kyle Brown as the suspect in the armed robbery that happened at the Twice Daily on South Royal Oaks Boulevard in August 2013.

Authorities said a gun was used to threaten the clerk during the robbery.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call Franklin police at 615-794-4000. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.