Police: 14-year-old wanted after acquaintance shot near Pearl Cohn H.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a 14-year-old is wanted for last Friday’s shooting of a 17-year-old acquaintance across from Pearl Cohn High School.

Demario Crowder was critically injured in the shooting that happened just minutes after students were dismissed for the day.

Crowder was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he has since undergone surgery. An update on his condition has not been released.

Police previously said Crowder was not a current student at Pearl Cohn High School.

Police are now searching for Rico Ransom in connection to the shooting. A motive has not been released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or 615-862-8600.