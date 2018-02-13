Pets of the Week for Feb. 12, 2018

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bruno—3-years-old—Male

He is part Beagle and has a lot of energy. Bruno would love to spend his days with you.

Zippy—3-years-old—Female

She is a brown tabby and ready to explore the world.

Luci—3-years-old—Female

She is a pit-bull terrier mix and curious about everything going on around her. Luci would love to be a part of any of your outdoor activities.

Peanut—2-years-old—Male

Look at those ears!

Prissy—5-years-old—Female

She is a gray tabby and a little shy. Prissy would make a great pal for a relaxing night on the couch.

