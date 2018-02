PARSONS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Parsons woman has been charged with manufacturing drugs and selling prescription pills.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the home of Betty J. Jordan on February 9, and seized more than 1,000 prescription pills, including morphine, Oxycodone and Xanax, along with $12,000 in cash and assets.

Deputies say more arrests are expected.

Jordan is free on $50,000 bond.