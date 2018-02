NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Old Hickory Village was evacuated due to a gas leak Tuesday evening.

Officials told News 2 crews with the Nashville Electric Service hit a gas line. The Nashville Fire Department reported the shut off was located just before 8 p.m.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 60 to 70 residents who were evacuated due to the leak.

Fire officials said they hope residents can return to their homes later Tuesday night.