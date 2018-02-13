Morristown officer shoots suspect after gun drawn during arrest

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A Morristown police officer shot a man in the chest after police say he pulled a gun on officers as they attempted to arrest him.

It happened Tuesday around 10 a.m. on Dedra Street as officers responded to a domestic violence call.

When police arrived, they reportedly found Lanny Carroll, 52, trying to enter a home through a back window. Police said he lived in the home.

Officers ordered Carroll to stop and show his hands.

Police said he initially followed orders but as officers tried to handcuff him, Carroll allegedly pulled away and took out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

An officer then pulled out his 9mm service weapon and fired. Carroll was struck once in the chest.

Carroll was transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Morristown police said they are familiar with Carroll and the home where the shooting occurred.

The officer was not injured and has been placed on 24-hour administrative leave, which is the department’s policy.

“We are grateful the officer is okay, and we’re grateful the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries,” said a Morristown Police Department spokesperson.

Police said they believe the officers followed department procedure.

A neighbor said Carroll was in the middle of divorce proceedings with his wife, who lives in the home where the incident occurred.

Carroll was previously arrested in November 2017 for aggravated assault and a probation violation, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation records.

He also served time in jail for possession of drugs, including OxyContin, cocaine, marijuana and methadone.

The TBI is investigating the shooting and will share its findings with the district attorney general’s office.