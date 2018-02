NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry has announced a program that will protect the city’s trees.

The mayor said trees are constantly cut down because of new development. Because of that, Mayor Barry signed an executive order that recognizes trees as a public utility.

“It’s critical because it makes a difference in our livability, our air and our state,” she said.

Mayor Barry has plans to plan over 300,000 trees by 2030 and 500,000 trees by 2050.