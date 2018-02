MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the basement of a vacant Murfreesboro building Tuesday.

The discovery was made in the 1300 block of Memorial Boulevard by a patrol officer.

Police said the man’s identity or cause of death was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-STOP.