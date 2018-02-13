Internal auditor won’t do separate investigation into Barry’s use of taxpayer’s money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro’s Internal Auditor will not do a separate investigation into Mayor Megan Barry’s use of taxpayer funds after news of her extramarital affair with her former head of security came to light nearly two weeks ago.
After a brief discussion in a meeting Tuesday, it was decided Metro’s Internal Auditor will help the special council committee do its investigation. As of now, there are three simultaneous investigations into the mayor.
Mayor Barry has also said she will not resign from her position and remains adamant that nothing illegal took place during the pair’s affair.
