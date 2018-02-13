Driver assaults Metro officer during traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged after he reportedly assaulted a Metro officer during a traffic stop near Green Hills early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Woodlawn and Medial avenues.

Metro police said an officer found a white SUV stopped in the wrong lane along Woodlawn Avenue.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver told him he was “headed to the Gulch to pick up Chinese food,” according to police.

The officer asked him to step out of the vehicle and the driver reportedly began fighting with the officer.

The officer called for backup and the driver along with his girlfriend were both taken into custody.

The driver is expected to be charged with driving under the influence, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

No additional information was released.