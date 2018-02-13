David Poile talks Predators, trade deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the trade deadline coming in the NHL, it is decision time once again for Nashville Predators’ General Manager David Poile. Does he make a move or does he stand pat?

The Preds have been one of the teams mentioned when trade talk comes up surrounding Rangers star Rick Nash.

Nash has 433 career goals, 17 this season, and is in the final year of his deal, but Poile made it very clear the Preds would not break the bank to get him.

Poile met with reporters Tuesday before the Predators game with the Blues and said, “The rental thing we’ve done and that’s not always a great situation.”

He also said without talking about Nash directly that the Preds have company for the best players and that is driving up prices saying there are not many sellers at this point and prices are “very high.”

Poile also indicated it is possible the team could add first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen, who had a very successful season in the KHL.

Perhaps the most important move Poile could make is not making any at all and he said, “Maybe this is our team, we’re closest to doing nothing, then doing something.”