Co-founder of The Love Kitchen, Helen Ashe, dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the founders of Knoxville’s The Love Kitchen, Helen Ashe, has died.

Her family said Ashe’s health was declining. She passed away in her sleep.

Ashe was inspired to start the organization after watching a TV news story about a soup line by Church Street United Methodist Church.

Her sister, Ellen, helped her start the charity. Ellen died in 2015.

The Love Kitchen first served 22 people in 1986.

Since then, the organization received its own building and serves over 3,000 meals each week. Many of the meals are delivered to people who are not able to leave their homes easily.

The Love Kitchen is at 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.