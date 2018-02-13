Belmont University to acquire O’More College of Design

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students at Belmont will soon be able to take classes in fashion, interior and graphic design, and fashion merchandising. Belmont is acquiring O’More College of Design to create the new O’More School of Design at Belmont University. The announcement was made Tuesday on the Belmont Campus

Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher said, “we anticipate our programs will quickly make a significant impact on our city and the design industry at large.”

The school will be housed in the College of Visual and Performing Arts. School leaders expect cross-discipline collaborations such as fashion designers working with musicians on stage outfits, and interior designers working on set scenery. Belmont will also expand it’s Design Communications program.

According to a 2017 comprehensive economic impact study released by the Nashville Fashion Alliance, fashion businesses in Nashville contribute $5.9 billion and 15,200 jobs to the local economy.

O’More is recognized by Fashion-Schools.org as one of the top 10 fashion programs in the South and the only Tennessee program that is nationally ranked.