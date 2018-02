NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 24-year-old serial shoplifter was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday.

Chimayne Talley has been jailed on a $171,500 bond since his arrest in 2016.

Police said Talley was known to shoplift from area malls and released a video on Facebook boasting about a yard sale he and an accomplice reportedly held in East Nashville where stolen merchandise was sold.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for sentencing on additional charges.