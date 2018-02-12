Swollen rivers, creeks slowly fall across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Ten. (WKRN) – Several inches of rain fell across Middle Tennessee this weekend, leading to flooding of area creeks and rivers.

Though the rain has stopped, area rivers continue to have faster than usual flows and flooding.

Flooding across Middle Tennessee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Cumberland River in downtown Nashville (Courtesy: E.J. Batey) (Courtesy: Shelly Case) Cumberland River in Stewart County (Courtesy: Gregory Milliken) Taylor Creek Loop in Hickman County where the Piney River and Duck River join together. (Courtesy: iReport2) Riverwalk Park in Columbia (Courtesy: Debbie Cobb) Taylor Creek Loop in Hickman County where the Piney River and Duck River join together. (Courtesy: iReport2) Richland Creek in Pulaski (Courtesy: Jini Henson) Cumberland River in downtown Nashville (Courtesy: E.J. Batey) Harpeth River Parkway: off of Harpeth Bend Drive (Courtesy: Shelly Case) Taylor Creek Loop in Hickman County where the Piney River and Duck River join together (Courtesy: iReport2)

Below are several area rivers with their forecast heights and approximate future levels.

DUCK RIVER AT CENTERVILLE

Forecast: Moderate flooding with a peak of 29 ft. this afternoon.

Fall: Should fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

Forecast: Peaks in minor flood stage at 33.5 ft. this morning.

Fall: Below flood stage Tuesday morning.

BUFFALO RIVER AT LOBELVILLE

Forecast: Rise to 17.5 ft., just below moderate flooding this afternoon.

Fall: Should be below flood stage Tuesday morning.

CUMBERLAND RIVER AT NASHVILLE

Forecast: Continues to fall. Only in action stage. No flooding expected.

Forecast: Peaks at 44ft early and fall s slowly below action stage this afternoon.

Forecast: Slow rise to minor flood stage by Tuesday afternoon.

Fall: May not fall below flood stage until the end of the upcoming weekend.

Also, some residual areas of drizzle could be around early in the morning. With temperatures near or below freezing, bridges and over passes could be slick with patchy ice.

Clouds hold on strong with drier conditions for the afternoon. A cool day is expected with highs only in the 40s. Back in the 30s tonight ahead of warmer air working in Tuesday.

Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

