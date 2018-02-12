Brief bout with freezing rain/sleet overnight tonight

Heavy rain is out, but many area creeks, streams, and rivers remain at flood stage. You can read the latest on wkrn.com/weather-alerts.

At least there is a brief break ahead of more rain mid-week.

Also, some residual areas of drizzle could be around early in the morning. With temperatures near or below freezing, bridges and over passes could be slick with patchy ice.

Clouds hold on strong with drier conditions for the afternoon. A cool day is expected with highs only in the 40s. Back in the 30s tonight ahead of warmer air working in Tuesday.

More sunshine tomorrow with highs in the 60s. Rain rolls to middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.