Restored Corvette revealed on 4th anniversary of museum sinkhole

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – It’s been four years since a massive sinkhole opened up inside the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green and swallowed several cars.

The sinkhole was 65 feet by 45 feet. On Monday, the anniversary of the sinkhole, the museum unveiled one of the damaged cars – a restored 1962 tuxedo black Corvette.

Officials said the restored car is exactly how it was prior to the collapse. Its restoration process took place in open view of visitors and it was documented with pictures and videos.

So far, three cars have been restored and five others remain damaged.

Previous Stories: