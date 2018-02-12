POLL: Would you consider shifting your work hours to help reduce Nashville traffic problems?

If you commute to work in Nashville, you probably know all about traffic jams and delays.

News 2 is working on special reports that will air all day Thursday. “Nashville 2018: Traffic Wars” will investigate the impact the city’s growth is having on drivers, businesses and surrounding counties.

As part of this project, WKRN wants to know…Would you consider shifting your work hours to help reduce Nashville traffic problems? Vote in our poll below or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.