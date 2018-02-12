Police say man believed to have been murdered by burglar at Hermitage home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police believe a 39-year-old man was murdered inside his Hermitage home by a burglar Monday.

Police said Marvin Hughes was discovered dead at the Misty Cape Cove home by his school age niece around 3:45 p.m.

According to a release, a neighbor reported hearing a loud bang between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Police said it appears Hughes may have been shot to death.

Detectives believe the burglar entered Hughes’ home through an unlocked door and said that the upper level was ransacked. Police said a PlayStation console and Air Jordan shoes were taken from the home.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.