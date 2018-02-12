Police: Man shot at East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot in the leg early Monday morning at an East Nashville apartment complex.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.

Metro police said officers were called to the apartment after shots were fired. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken by private vehicle to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

The victim, whose injuries are said to be non-life threatening, told detectives he was shot by a black man wearing a black mask and all-black clothing in the breezeway of the N building.

Metro officers are working to locate the crime scene.

No additional information was released and the investigation is ongoing.