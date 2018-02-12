Operation Candy Crush shuts down stores selling marijuana derivative that looks like candy

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Almost two dozen stores were padlocked Monday morning during a joint operation across Rutherford County, targeting stores allegedly selling illegal marijuana products that look like candy.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, Smyrna, Murfreesboro and LaVergne police department carried out raids at 23 stores across the county. 21 people were indicted for selling illegal products.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold said they launched an investigation last year after hearing complaints from parents.

Undercover detectives bought products containing cannabidiol, or CBD, and other synthetic drugs at multiple stores. Cannabidiol was found in gummy bears, gummy worms and other products that look like candy. They cost anywhere from $7 to $70, and are advertised as modd enhancers and relaxers, according to police.

“We feel these stores are marketing these items toward minors,” Fitzhugh said. “These items can commonly be confused by a child as candy and are illegal.”

Investigators say the products they seized are unregulated and some contain synthetic drugs which killed two people in the U.S.