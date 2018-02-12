Nashville SC moves home opener to Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After drawing over 9,000 fans to their exhibition opener, Nashville SC is moving its regular season opener to Nissan Stadium.

Nashville SC hosts Pittsburgh March 24 at 5 p.m. There’s now more than 60,000 seats available.

“We are excited to host Nashville SC’s first regular season game in March,” said Bob Flynn, Titans VP of Facilities and Game Day Operations. “We have hosted a number of world class soccer teams at Nissan Stadium through the years and we are thrilled to finally be able to host Nashville’s team. It should be a fun atmosphere to kick off their inaugural regular season.”

The USL franchise lost to Atlanta United 3-1 Saturday in their exhibition debut.

Over 9,000 showed up to First Tennessee Park despite pouring for virtually the entire match.

“We saw the incredible passion and support of our fans in our preseason exhibition last Saturday,” said Nashville SC CEO Court Jeske.

Season tickets can still be purchased at www.nashvillesc.com or call 615-457-8200.