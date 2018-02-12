Most Wanted: Dash cam video shows pursuit through Spring Hill neighborhood

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Spring Hill officer’s dash camera was recording Feb. 2 around 1:40 a.m. when a driver was pulled over along Candlelite Drive.

Police said the driver Leonardo Ewin, 42, was stopped for swerving in and out of his lane of travel.

In the dash cam video obtained by New 2, an officer approaches the car and asks, “What’s going on man?” and then orders the driver to “put [his] hand on the steering wheel.”

When asked if he has a license, the driver responds “No, sir.”

“What are you rolling your windows up for?” the officer asks the driver, whose response is inaudible.

“Why am I scaring you? You’re scaring me. What’s going on?” The officer said. “Alright, do me a favor. Turn the car off, roll the window down.”

The vehicle then speeds off, and the officer radios to let dispatch know he and another officer will be involved in a pursuit with the driver.

The chase travels from Duplex Road onto Buckner Lane in Spring Hill.

At one point, the officer reports that the suspect has driven around his cruiser and through at least one person’s front yard.

The pursuit reaches speeds of about 65 mph and passes Summit High School, and the officer is advised, “If [the suspect] gets any faster, terminate and let him go.”

The officer reports the suspect turned east onto Thompson State Road East and the pursuit ended.

Police said they were unable to locate Ewin at his home in Spring Hill but that he could be hiding out in Nashville where he is wanted on a probation violation.

Warrants have been issued for Ewin on a charge of evading arrest and one for the initial traffic violation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Spring Hill Police Department at 931-486-2252.