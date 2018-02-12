Metro officer credits guardian angel for watching over him after being hit by bullet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer says a guardian angel was watching over him as he was hit by a bullet.

News 2 cameras were on the scene last Wednesday morning as Officer Gerry Hutcheson was escorted away from the scene on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

The officer was struck in the shoulder by a bullet during an hours-long standoff with suspect Justin Jones.

Officers were first called to the public housing community for a shots fired call. They told News 2 surveillance video showed Jones firing shots into the ground near a dumpster while his 11-year-old daughter was close by before barricading himself inside an apartment.

Officer Hutcheson was standing guard outside when he was hit by a bullet. He said the bullet actually hit his fleece jacket, melting part of it, but it did not penetrate his shoulder.

“I can definitely say my guardian angel was there, there is just no question about it. Why it didn’t go through the jacket, why it didn’t hit me and I mean the fact that it’s melted to the jacket that would, for most people who know anything about guns, that tells you that it was at a high velocity and it actually hit but for some reason it never went through. I still can’t explain it, but I’m very blessed,” he explained.

Hutcheson returned to work on Sunday.

“He didn’t put me down that day and I’m not going to stay down. I’m going to come back and do what I started 18 years ago, and that’s being a police officer the best way I can. So I wouldn’t say it’s changed anything other than the fact that I know that God blesses us without us realizing it and he did that day with me,” he said.

Officer Hutcheson said he is going to keep the jacket that he now calls his “bullet proof jacket,” and that he views it as a holy blessing.

Jones faces federal firearms charges.

He will remain in federal custody until his scheduled detention hearing. His preliminary hearing is set for February 20 at 10:30 a.m.