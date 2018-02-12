Lawsuit claiming Metro mishandled plans for Greer Stadium withdrawn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lawsuit claiming Metro government mishandled plans for the old Greer Stadium has been withdrawn.

Nashville Councilman Steve Glover told News 2 his group accomplished what it originally wanted to do – hold Metro accountable.

According to the lawsuit, the city awarded a bid for the Fort Negley property to a company that didn’t have its business license at the time, which violates city policy.

The firm later withdrew its plans, prompting Glover and the Save Fort Negley group to drop the lawsuit.

Glover told News 2 his work is not yet done.

“Rest assured I’m not going to stop. We have other property out there, fairgrounds. We need to stay and keep the heat on. We can’t let taxpayers give away free land,” he said.

A recent archaeological survey finding human remains may be buried on the Fort Negley site.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said the city will now re-evaluate plans for the area.