Hendersonville mayor works to get more offices in city

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mayor of Hendersonville is working on an initiative to have more people who live there move their offices there.

“We have a lot of folks in Hendersonville that are getting tired of the drive to other counties, and the way that they’re addressing that is, if they have the opportunity, they’re moving their offices out here,” explained Mayor Jamie Clary.

He said getting people to Hendersonville has been one of his goals since he took office.

“This has really been a focus the past year that I’ve been in office – to bring more people closer to their offices. We’ve got several good folks that are developing offices now, and they’re ready to build and you see some have already built. This year, we’ve built about $9 milion in office condos,” said Mayor Clary.

An office condo is a portion of an office building that can be purchased, rather than leased, from the owner or developer of the building.

The mayor said, “We’ve got some offices in some of the older sections of town, some of the historic parts of town, and those seem to be full. So people are looking more to where they can start from the ground up and they can build something that’s really tailored to what their needs are, so that’s happened more over here by Saundersville Road and Vietnam Veterans Boulevard.”

He also said this will all cut down on Nashville’s traffic problem.

“They’re reducing their commute. Instead of 45 minutes getting into Nashville on some days, they’re spending four or five minutes getting from their home to their office right here in Hendersonville,” Mayor Clary said.

The mayor said he expects to see a sizable difference in the number of employees going to Hendersonville in the next 18 months, as well as significantly more employers who have offices there.

He also predicts there will be another 10,000 people living in Hendersonville in the next 10 years.