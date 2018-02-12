Hendersonville fights back against crime

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Communities across Middle Tennessee are becoming proactive to fight back against criminals.

Neighbors are smarter and they’re watching out for each other and educating themselves.

In Hendersonville Monday night, people gathered for a crime prevention meeting.

The city holds the seminars with different sections of the city several times a year.

The police department wants to continue the conversation with people, to tell them what some of the biggest crime issues are and provide ways of protection.

A main point focused on home and car break-ins, as well as the types of suspects police are investigating.

“This is a different level. They’re gang affiliated, and it’s a badge of honor for them if they do get caught,” Hendersonville Officer Jamie Owens said.

The underlying theme to the public focused on shining a light on crime problems, because by addressing it, it will lead to a safer community.

“What we really need to do is not let anything go undiscussed, uninvestigated, and not let anything go unprosecuted,” said Hendersonville Alderman Scott Sprouse. “We really want to be able to protect the values of our community, it’s just not about protecting our property it’s about our safety and making sure the youngest among us, and oldest among us, feel as safe as any of us.”