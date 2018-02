NASHVILLE, Ten. (WKRN) – The worst flu season in years has killed 7 children and 1 pregnant woman in Tennessee.

At least 5 schools across the area will be closed Tuesday due to illness. Check the latest school closings on wkrn.com.

And here are some more frightening numbers:

Nationally, 63 children have died from flu so far this season.

Since the beginning of October, more than 17,000 people have been hospitalized with confirmed flu, according to the