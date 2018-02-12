Firefighter killed, 2 others injured in Lawrenceburg house fire

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – One firefighter was killed and two others were injured while battling a house fire Monday evening in Lawrenceburg.

The fire began just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Hood Lakes Road.

Tennessee News Net reported the roof of the home collapsed and a mayday protocol was established, which means a firefighter is in danger or injured.

Crews remained on the scene for hours battling the blaze. The identify of the Lawrenceburg firefighter killed or condition of the others was not immediately released.

Neighboring fire departments have released condolences for the fallen firefighter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with #LawrenceburgFire as they mourn the loss of one of their own pic.twitter.com/rxnZIvKdXV — Dunlap Fire Department (@DunlapFire) February 13, 2018

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

Additional information was not released.

A news conference will be held at Station 1 of the Lawrenceburg Fire Department at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

