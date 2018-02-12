Fight for Air Climb to raise money for American Lung Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This coming Saturday morning a very cool event is going on in Nashville. It is called the Fight For Air Climb and it benefits the American Lung Association.

Dozens of people will race to the top of 29 flights of stairs at the Fifth Third Bank. Teams are made up of families, friends, and even co-workers.

It is not just about the race, it also is about raising money & awareness.

The News 2 team will include Danielle Breezy, Bob Mueller, and others, and together we have already raised over $1000 dollars and would love to raise more. If you would like to donate click here.

After the civilian races there is a First Responders Challenge where firefighters race up the same stairs in their full gear weighing 50 to 75 lbs. The Captain of the Nashville Fire Academy Terry Hollis participated last year and says he can’t wait to do it again. He has a personal connection since he lost his mom to lung cancer and feels for all those suffering.

“With stair climbing your heart rate goes up quick and stays up. Then you realize you are breathing really hard and then the pride comes in when you do an 80 story climb or in this case a 29 story climb and you recover quickly,” said Hollis. “That kind of hit me because I recovered quickly but then I thought about the people with lung disease. They suffer that initial feel when climbing every day. So to recover quickly makes me feel fortunate but we can’t forget about those that live in that condition every day.”

Captain Hollis wants to get more firefighters involved and civilians, too.

“Just want to put the challenge out there. Come out and do it. If it is competiveness, come out and do it. If you have been affected by the disease come out and do it.”

If you want to participate in the Fight for Air Climb, register here.