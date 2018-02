LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing 6-year-old Lawrence County boy was found safely Monday in a deer stand.

Colton Bates was found around 9:30 p.m. about a mile away from his Bluff Road home.

Authorities said he is safe.

Bates was reported missing after he was last seen at his home around 5 p.m.

Additional information was not released.