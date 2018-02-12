Donations pour in after weekend rain impacts water systems in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weekend rain caused high water along river banks, but it is also impacting the water systems in areas like Hickman County.

Flooding caused the Duck River to overflow into Swan Creek and the water levels rose within feet of the Swan Creek Bridge.

“The runoff caused quite a bit of sediment runoff in our tributaries, where we get our water,” said Jacobs. “That just slowed down the process of us to be able to treat it.”

While the water supply in north and downtown Centerville has been restored, there are still several parts of the county without water. Officials said they plan to meet on Tuesday to discuss a plan.

In the meantime, residents are still under a boil advisory, but cases and cases of bottled water have been donated to help those impacted.

“When times are difficult, [it] brings out the best in people,” said Centerville Mayor Gary Jacobs.

He continued, “We have several hundred cases now, [with] more coming in tonight. We’ll be able to supply water to anyone who needs it for the rest of this week. If you need water, know of someone, if you have elderly neighbors or family, who needs water, please come.”

Water is being distributed from several sites including:

Fairfield Church of Christ located at 1806 Highway 100

Centerville Water Maintenance Shop located at the corner of East Swan and Highway 100

Storm shelter located at the corner of Highway 230 and Highway 50

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept. located at 4208 Highway 100 West

Water donations are also being accepted at each location.