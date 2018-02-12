Council members selected to look into Mayor Barry’s use of taxpayer money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vice Mayor David Briley announced on Monday that council members have been selected to look into Mayor Megan Barry’s use of taxpayer money while she carried on an affair with her former head of security.

Council members Erica Gilmore, Bob Mendes, Brenda Haywood, Robert Swope, Burkley Allen, Mina Johnson and Russ Pulley make up the committee.

“I’m grateful the vice mayor trusted me enough to choose me to serve on this committee. Other honorable council members were also chosen. We will be thoughtful, meditative and we need to make sure we’re following proper procedures. People’s lives are involved and the citizens of Nashville are involved as well. We want to do what’s best and the right thing for all involved,” Gilmore said.

News 2 also reached out to the other members of the committee. Mendes, Allen and Pulley all said they had no comment.

The committee is scheduled to meet for the first time on Thursday evening.

In a letter to the selected council members, Briley wrote, “The most important objective of this committee should be that its conduct and deliberations seem as fair and impartial.”

“Please keep an open mind to learning new facts and refrain from a decision until you hear all perspectives,” Vice Mayor Briley wrote. “Nashville’s trust in the process depends upon it.”

The council members will look into travel expenses and other expenses, including overtime, after Mayor Barry admitted to having an extramarital affair with her former head of security. The affair, which began a few months after she took office, has since ended.

Mayor Barry has also said she will not resign from her position and remains adamant that nothing illegal took place during the pair’s affair.

