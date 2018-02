NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bruno Mars will bring his 24K Magic World Tour to Nashville in October.

Mars will perform at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 7 with special guest Cardi B.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 16.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Grammy Award winner and world-renowned @BrunoMars is bringing 24K Magic World Tour, with special guest @iamcardib to @BrdgstoneArena on Sunday, October 7! Tickets on sale Friday, February 16 at noon pic.twitter.com/ueM7MM5wRe — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) February 12, 2018