Belmont Women ranked for first time ever

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Belmont Women cracked the Associated Press’s Top 25 poll for the first time ever, coming in at No. 24.

It’s also the first time in Belmont history that any of its programs has hit the Top 25 since making the switch to Division I.

“This is a significant moment in the history of our program, and speaks volumes to the dedication and commitment of players past and present,” Belmont head coach Bart Brooks said.

He continued, “I could not be prouder of our team, for given the amount of adversity we have faced this season, we have continued to support each other and remain accountable each day in practice. It seems fitting that this comes on the heels of our 50th anniversary celebration, and reunion two weeks ago – that Coach [Betty] Wiseman, the first Belmont team, and the historic teams that followed, can all share in this.”

The Bruins are 24-3 this season and 14-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference where they have won 39 consecutive games. It’s been a ridiculous 728 days since the Belmont women lost an OVC game.

The Bruins are 13th nationally in scoring margin (+17.4).