Accused drug dealer captured during traffic stop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An accused drug dealer was taken into police custody during a traffic stop late last week.

Police said Hunter Moore was arrested during the stop at White Bridge Pike and Brookwood Terrance on Thursday.

Moore, 25, has been wanted by police since evading officers during a traffic stop last month.

He is charged with felony evading, being a fugitive from justice, manufacture and distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

He is being held on a more than $1 million bond and is due in court on Feb. 22.

Police said he is also wanted by California police on unrelated charges.