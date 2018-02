DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 46-year-old Murfreesboro man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday in DeKalb County.

It happened in the 7500 block of Dale Ridge Road around 3 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported Marcus Wade was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

The bike was taking a curve when it ran off the left side of the road and hit an embankment, according to the THP.

No additional information was released.