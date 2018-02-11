Shooting victim calls 911 from parking lot of Stratford High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just after midnight Sunday, Metro police were called to the parking lot of Stratford High School where an injured man had pulled over into the parking lot.

The 27-year-old man told police he had been driving on Dickerson Road when a black vehicle (unknown make/model) began following him.

The victim stated that someone in the black vehicle fired a gun shot at his car and he was hit by the bullet.

Police say that’s when the victim drove to the parking lot at the high school, pulled over and called for help.

Officers tell News 2 they were unable to locate a scene.

The shooting victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non life-threatening injures and refused to cooperate any further, according to police.