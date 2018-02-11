Rain leaving this afternoon, colder; brief sleet/freezing rain tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Flood Watch continues through this afternoon because as creeks recede today, the larger rivers will continue to rise causing flooding in low-lying areas along the river banks, some continuing through Tuesday.

Although the heavier and continuous rains have pushed out, scattered light rain showers will continue through around noon, before shifting east of I-65. Eastern counties will continue in shower chances through mid afternoon.

Much colder air that has been poised in Clarksville and much of northwest Middle TN during the morning will be pushing into the rest of the mid-state during the midday to afternoon time period, dropping temps from 60s to 40s.

Late tonight, roughly around midnight through 4 a.m., a narrow band of light sleet and freezing rain is expected to push southeast across the area. It should be gone before the Monday rush hour commute. Although we don’t anticipate any major impacts with this system, temps will drop to just below freezing by sunrise Monday, so you might watch for a slick spot or two on bridges and overpasses.

Many rivers are still rising and will have localized flooding along their banks. On wkrn.com, click on “Weather” and pick “Alerts”. At the end of each river flood warning or advisory, there is a description of what the impacts of the crest on each river will be.