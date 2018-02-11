Oliver Middle School student passes away unexpectedly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools has confirmed the tragic death of an eighth grade student at Oliver Middle School.

Officials say her unexpected passing was due to a medical condition.

MNPS will implement student death protocol to provide grief counselling to students and staff throughout the week as needed.

She was deeply loved by her family, friends, and by the Oliver faculty and staff. Prior to attending Oliver, she was a student at Shayne Elementary. She was seldom seen without a smile on her face and was an absolute joy to have in school,” said Principal Stephen Sheaffer. “We are deeply saddened by this loss.”