Metro police: Subway employee hides gun in mayonnaise after threatening customer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fast food employee is charged after Metro Police say he pointed a gun at a customer and his family, and then tried to hide the gun in a box of mayonnaise packets.

Officers were called to a Subway on Clarksville Pike around 4:30 Saturday afternoon by a customer. That customer told officers he was in the restaurant with his family when he and an employee, Tazmane Moore, got in an argument over how a sandwich was made.

The customer and his family left the store and told officers Moore also walked out to his car.

According to an arrest affidavit, Moore got a gun from his car and, “began waving the gun in the [customer’s] direction while repeatedly saying, ‘What now?’”

No one was hurt but the customer quickly called 911. Moore went back into the restaurant and is seen on surveillance video emptying a box with mayonnaise packets inside, putting something in it, then replacing the mayonnaise packets, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, they asked Moore about the gun but he said he didn’t have a gun, and instead, “used a hair brush to make [the customer] and his family ‘believe he had a gun.’”

According to the affidavit, the officers searched and found the gun in the box with the mayonnaise packets. Moore, “admitted to placing the gun in the box because he was scared.” He also told officers he pulled the gun because the customer was “cursing him.”

Moore denied pointing the gun at the family. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.