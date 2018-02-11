Metro police issue Silver Alert for woman missing from health care facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A silver alert has been issued for a woman reported missing over the weekend from a health care facility in Nashville.

Metro Police said Brenda Masters, 64, was with family members at Saint Thomas West Hospital on Harding Pike around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was reportedly spotted about 30 minutes later at the neighboring Publix grocery store.

Officers said Masters is in the beginning stages of dementia and uses a cane or walker to get around, but does not have those with her.

Masters does not have a vehicle and is believed to be on foot.

She is described as 5’5” and 185 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Masters was wearing a pink and white horizontal-striped shirt with black pants and carrying a pink purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600.