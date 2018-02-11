Memphis man charged with trying to lure a student into his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police have arrested a man they believe tried to lure young girls into his car multiple times.

Jeremy Woodard, 32, faces four charges of stalking. He was arrested Friday.

The arrest comes a few days after Shelby County Schools issued a safety alert about a man in a white car who tried to lure a student near Hamilton High School.

According to court records, on February 1 Woodard drove up to a victim walking to school near Silver Street and Ethlyn Street, flashed money her and asked where she was headed.

The victim called police and kept walking until he drove away.

On February 6, that same victim told investigators she was walking to school when Woodard drove by in the same White Kia and again asked where she was headed. She reported him to police and her school.

A separate affidavit states on September 8, 2017 Woodard drove up to a girl walking home from school on East Person and flashed $100 bills at her. As the victim continued to walk Woodard reportedly went around the block, drove up to her again and asked if she was trying to make some money.

The victim told investigators a man walking down the street pretended to be her cousin and told Woodard to leave her alone. Woodard then drove away.

Woodard’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.