NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Fire Department crews are battling a commercial fire near the Edgehill area.

Fire officials responded to the call a little before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of 8th Ave. S.

The building is abandoned and at this time there are no injuries.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

