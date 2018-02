FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are battling a massive fire in downtown Fayetteville Sunday morning.

It’s a fire that has reignited in Sirs Fabrics on Elk Avenue North in Fayetteville,

The initial call for the fire came out Saturday and crews have been working throughout the night to protect other buildings in the area.

A cause of the fire was not released.