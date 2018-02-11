Claiborne County mayor declares state of emergency

CLAIBORNE COUNTY (WATE) – Claiborne County mayor Jack Daniels declared a state of emergency Saturday night, according to the Claiborne County Office of Emergency Management Homeland Security Facebook page.

According the their post, Claiborne County received 4.40 inches of rain and were expecting another 1.2 inches Sunday.

“Please limit travel if possible today. We have had numerous reports of dangerous flooded roads and bridges,” said the post.

Claiborne County schools were also canceled Monday due to the flooding.