Centerville residents advised to boil water due to contamination

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Centerville Mayor Gary Jacobs has alerted citizens to boil water used for drinking and cooking until further notice Sunday.

The mayor says that due to a water outage, they have reason to suspect that the water distributed to the customers of the Centerville Water System may be contaminated.

As a precaution, customers should take the following steps:

1. Prior to boiling, the water should be strained through a clean cloth to remove any sediment or floating material.

2. Water should then be heated to a vigorous boil, and the rolling boil should be maintained for at least one minute to ensure disinfection.