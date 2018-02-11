Brie’s Best Bets for Sunday, February 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re looking to remodel your home, this is the event for you. You can catch the final day of the Nashville Home and Remodeling Show today.

It’s taking place at Music City Center and features all sorts of tiny homes, a flower market and an outdoor living showdown.

The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and costs $10 for adults. Children are free.

After the expo, head over to Ford Ice Center where you can catch the championship game of the South Eastern Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Student athletes from all over the south will put their skills to the test and try to win it all! The championship game start at 2:30 p.m. and costs $12 for adults, $10 for children.

If ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a favorite show of yours, you may want to visit the Grand Ole Opry, because the hottest dance show on TV is touring America!

Many of your favorite professional dancers will perform ballroom and contemporary dances from the show.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $50.