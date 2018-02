PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a very special birthday for 5 generations of one family in Pleasant View.

On February 5, Mrs. Vida Thompson celebrated her 104th birthday and Sunday she celebrated surrounded by her loved ones.

Thompson and her great-granddaughter share the birthday, her great-granddaughter born the year she turned 101.

Sunday Thompson spent quality time with her youngest grandson, Andrew who’s just 2 months old.